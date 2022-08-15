Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 3.1 %

GSHD stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.89. 167,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.51, a PEG ratio of 677.08 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,101,495.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,054,760.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,917 shares of company stock worth $14,220,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.