Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 39485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Gowest Gold Trading Down 26.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

