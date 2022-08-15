Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.15

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.15 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $781.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $93,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $111,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $373,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,953,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $1,106,433. 25.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

