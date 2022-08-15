Grimm (GRIMM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,504.43

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Grimm has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $18,504.43 and approximately $38.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00052686 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
