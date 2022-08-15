Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,798 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 842,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 431,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 109,195 shares in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Santander raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 2.8 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,706. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

