Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $166.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.57. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.62 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 47,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

