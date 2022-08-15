GXChain (GXC) Trading 48.2% Higher Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $56.09 million and approximately $138,447.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002554 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000178 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000257 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

