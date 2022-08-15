Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.99 and last traded at C$17.59, with a volume of 3788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.25.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$212.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.99.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

