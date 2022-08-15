Handy (HANDY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $477,510.00

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $11.99 million and $477,510.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handy has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014378 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Handy
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.
Buying and Selling Handy
Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.