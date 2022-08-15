Handy (HANDY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $477,510.00

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $11.99 million and $477,510.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handy has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars.

