HashCoin (HSC) Hits Market Cap of $130,390.59

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $130,390.59 and approximately $12,049.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,795.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00126958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00064207 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.