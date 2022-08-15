Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR:SAX opened at €46.50 ($47.45) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.61 and its 200 day moving average is €54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($77.60).

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

