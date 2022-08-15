HC Wainwright Boosts Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $4.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -1.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
