HC Wainwright Boosts Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $4.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -1.51.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 141,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also

