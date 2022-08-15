HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCMAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,316. HCM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCMAU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $17,087,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,853,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,497,000.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

