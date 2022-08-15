Head to Head Review: Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) and Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OMRON and Central Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 2 1 0 2.33 Central Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Profitability

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Central Japan Railway pays out 87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares OMRON and Central Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON N/A N/A N/A Central Japan Railway 1.76% 0.54% 0.21%

Risk and Volatility

OMRON has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMRON and Central Japan Railway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $6.24 billion 1.96 $689.03 million N/A N/A Central Japan Railway $8.33 billion 2.95 -$462.15 million $0.08 149.15

OMRON has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Central Japan Railway.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OMRON beats Central Japan Railway on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies. Its Electronic and Mechanical Components Business provides relays, switches, connectors, sensors, and components/units for amusement equipment. The company's Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business offers terminals and systems, including PV inverters and storage batteries; railway station systems, such as automated ticket gates and ticket vending machines, traffic and road management systems, payment systems, and UPS that protect equipment from unexpected power disruption; a range of solutions comprising software development and maintenance services to support the social infrastructure; and transport management systems and infrastructure monitoring systems. Its Healthcare Business offers blood pressure monitors; nebulizers; electrotherapy TENS devices; digital thermometers; body composition monitors; and other products, such as activity monitors, AEDs, etc. OMRON Corporation has an agreement with JMDC Inc. to jointly develop personalized aggravation and nursing care prevention solutions that support prescription medication treatments and patient lifestyle changes by predicting the risk of the onset of individual patient events. The company was formerly known as OMRON Tateisi Electronics Co. and changed its name to OMRON Corporation in January 1990. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

