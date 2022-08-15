HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 133.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday.

HelloFresh Trading Up 2.1 %

HelloFresh stock traded up €0.63 ($0.64) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €30.02 ($30.63). 1,086,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.69. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

