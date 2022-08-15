Helmet.insure 24-Hour Volume Reaches $41,278.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $783,108.65 and $41,278.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013741 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,785,532 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

