Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($75.51) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €0.34 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, reaching €64.78 ($66.10). 467,656 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.54. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.