Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 364,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 255,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $851.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

