Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 364,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 255,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $851.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

