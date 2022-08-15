HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $781,648.26 and $6,679.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

