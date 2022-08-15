Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $276.00

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $276.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,380.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064678 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

