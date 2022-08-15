Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Up 6.2%

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.23. 212,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 239,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCG. National Bankshares lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.86.

Home Capital Group Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.68.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.8499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.28%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

