Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.29. 216,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,643,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $228.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.