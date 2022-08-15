Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 529 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 533,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,255,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

