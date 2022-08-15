Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $602.97. 14,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $236.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

