Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPIN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.46. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,577. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

