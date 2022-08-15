Horan Securities Inc. Has $66,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 257,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41.

