Horan Securities Inc. Has $76.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 45.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 104,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,887,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IVV stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $430.35. The stock had a trading volume of 151,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.85.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.