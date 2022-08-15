Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.93. 976,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,171,020. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

