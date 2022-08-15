Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 540,417 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

