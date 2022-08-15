Horan Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.88. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $78.46 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.