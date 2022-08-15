Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.37. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

