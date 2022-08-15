Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 927 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.66. 7,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

