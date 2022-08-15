Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 33,467 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,467 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $1,811,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.90. 246,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,723,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.56. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

