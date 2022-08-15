Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,575. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.22. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

