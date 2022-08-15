Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 540,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 40,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

