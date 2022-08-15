Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Insider Activity

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,014. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.