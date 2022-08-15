Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 240 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.