Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 240 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.26. The company had a trading volume of 135,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,910. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.