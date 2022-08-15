Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 4,415 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up about 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

SFBS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,019. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

