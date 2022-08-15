H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$15.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

