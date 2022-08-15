H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

HR.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.79. 416,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.97. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

