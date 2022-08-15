Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Director Gary Yablon Buys 5,000 Shares

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.1 %

HUBG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.91. 9,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,364. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

