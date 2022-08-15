Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Director Gary Yablon Buys 5,000 Shares

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hub Group Trading Up 0.1 %
HUBG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.91. 9,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,364. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.