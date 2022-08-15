Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

BOSSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOSSY opened at $11.68 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

(Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.