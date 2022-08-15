Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

BOSSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOSSY opened at $11.68 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

