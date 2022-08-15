Huobi Token Market Cap Hits $816.59 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $816.59 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00022091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Name Change Token (NCT) traded up 1,256,665.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00169683 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,170,050 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

