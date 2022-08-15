HyperCash Price Hits $0.13 (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $354,457.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,478.98 or 0.99823609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00047712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00227514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00139069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00257838 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

