IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in July

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,017,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,696.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
IGO Price Performance
OTCMKTS IPGDF traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.69. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894. IGO has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.
About IGO
IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGO (IPGDF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.