IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in July

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,017,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,696.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

OTCMKTS IPGDF traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.69. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894. IGO has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

