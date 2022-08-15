Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN traded up $18.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.23. 46,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3,748.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.