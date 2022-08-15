ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 6.4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 72,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,677,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
