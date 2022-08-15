ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 6.4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 72,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,677,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunityBio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 75,883 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 374,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 50.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 230,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

