Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 9.1%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 2,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 486,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Immunovant to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Immunovant Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 1,923.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

