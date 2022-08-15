Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,960,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 12,320,000 shares. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IMPP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 241,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,356,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Imperial Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

