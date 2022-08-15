Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Down 39.6% in July

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IGTA remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

